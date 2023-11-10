Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day from Kristen Bearfield and Brooke Aldridge

Bluegrass gospel singer Kristen Leigh Bearfield has teamed up with four-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Brooke Aldridge for a new single, which they sing as a duet.

A relative newcomer compared to her duet partner, Kristen performs with High Road, an all female bluegrass and country gospel outfit. She grew up in bluegrass – her great uncle was fiddler Tater Tate – and graduated from ETSU with a minor in Bluegrass & Country Music Studies. When she isn’t on the road, Kristen also works at the IBMA in Nashville.

She and Brooke have recorded a lovely new song that Kristen and Rick Lang have composed called Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day. It is released today by the recently-revived Thoroughbred Records, a division of the Daywind Music Group.

Bearfield says that this one means a great deal to her, as it was written to honor one of her loved ones, recently deceased.

“Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day is a special collaborative recording that we pray brings hope to all who listen! Writing this song with Rick Lang is something I will never forget, and being able to record this with two of my best friends, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, in memory of my Aunt Maebelle, is something that I will cherish the rest of my life.

I’m truly grateful for the privilege of sharing about the hope of Heaven! A peace that nothing in this life can take away. That’s the heart of this song and why we wrote it. I sincerely hope that listeners can feel that in every note of this song!”

Lang, himself a highly decorated bluegrass songwriter, shared that sentiment.

“I’ll never forget the day Kristen and I wrote this song together. It was one of the most emotional songwriting sessions that I’ve ever experienced. I felt so honored that Kristen would co-write with me about something so deeply personal, about the recent loss of a loved one. We both could feel her spirit in the room with us.

Heavens Getting Sweeter Each Day will tug at your heartstrings as you listen.”

Darin Aldridge plays guitar and mandolin, and sings a low harmony, while Andy Leftwich contributes fiddle, with Mark Fain on bass.

Brooke and Kristen share the verses. For those who have lost someone close to them, this song may bring some comfort.

Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.