Heaven’s Bright Shore from The Steve Bruce Band

We’ve seen a bunch of new Bible-based instrumentals of late from banjo pickin’ pastor Steve Bruce, who leads the congregation at Faith Way Assembly Of God in LaFollette, TN. Now he’s back with a full band, made up of family members and a close friend, to share a short set of gospel songs, both new ones they have written, with one old favorite in the mix as well.

Included in The Steve Bruce Band are, of course, Steve on banjo, his daughter Whitney Alderman on vocals, her husband Lukus Alderman on bass, their daughter Eden Alderman on fiddle, Steve’s son Andrew Bruce on guitar and vocals, and longtime musical partner Bob Powell on mandolin.

They call this new six-song EP A Family Tradition, a fitting name given the band makeup, and we are delighted to share one of the tracks with everyone today.

It’s their version of Heaven’s Bright Shore, fondly remembered from the debut album by Alison Krauss & Union Station in 1989, Two Highways. Whitney sings the lead here, with harmony provided by Steve and Andrew. The song is credited to Auston Kennedy.

Have a listen…

Heaven’s Bright Shore, and the full Family Tradition album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.