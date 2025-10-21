Heaven’s Bright Shone from The Steve Bruce Band

The latest single from The Steve Bruce Band, family and friends of the banjo pickin’ pastor from LaFollette, TN, is a gospel number that was popularized by Alison Krauss & Union Station.

Heaven’s Bright Shore was recorded by Krauss on her debut project with Union Station, Two Highways, in 1989. Steve and the band largely retained that arrangement, with his daughter, Whitney Alderman, singing the lead. Steve and his son, Andrew Bruce, who plays guitar, add harmonies. Bob Powell plays mandolin.

This cut comes from the band’s 2024 project, A Family Tradition, and reveals a lot of talent in the Bruce clan.

Have a listen.

Both Heaven’s Bright Shore, and the full A Family Tradition EP, are available from popular download and streaming services online.