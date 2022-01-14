Heaven On My Mind from The Churchmen

Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has a new single today from The Churchmen, one from their next Gospel bluegrass album expected later this year.
It’s a new song from within the band, which bass player Keith Clark says comes from within the band.
“
is a great song written by our banjo player, Carroll Arnn. It is a simple and upbeat message saying no matter how much or how little material gain we have in life, heaven is the most important thing and the ultimate goal for every Christian believer.” Heaven On My Mind
Along with Keith and Carroll, The Churchmen are Jay Adams on guitar, Greg Jones on mandolin, and Nathan Aldridge on fiddle.
The band has been together since 1989 when Keith put the group together to sing in churches around his home in Collinsville, VA. They have since enjoyed more than 30 years as a touring bluegrass Gospel act, with a rich catalog of recorded music to their credit.
Have a listen to the new single…
Heaven On My Mind is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
