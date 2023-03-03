Heartbreak Train – debut single from Caroline Owens

If you aren’t already aware of young bluegrass singing sensation Caroline Owens, it’s a safe bet you don’t regularly attend bluegrass festivals in the southeastern US, where she has been winning fans at every show with her distinctive voice and cleverly-written songs.

Just 21 years old, Caroline’s sound embodies many of the qualities that caused the bluegrass world to fall in love with Alison Krauss as a teen, along with echoes of the great Dolly Parton. Her voice has a sweet, delicate quality, backed up by the power needed to deliver the grass in front of a full band.

Signed now with Skyline Records, Owens’ first single is out today, a song she wrote called Heartbreak Train. It tells a familiar story of love gone bad, with which she thinks most folks can relate.

“Heartbreak Train was written from a point of love loss. It mirrors that place that we’ve all been in, at some point in our lives. It’s something that I believe everyone will relate to when they hear it, and will bring back those feelings of what it felt like to endure that heartbreak.”

Caroline is supported on this track by Jason Burleson on low-tuned banjo, Bryan McDowell on fiddle, Tim Surrett on bass, and producer Darin Aldridge on guitar and mandolin. Darin and Brooke Aldridge add vocal harmonies.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen…

Heartbreak Train from Caroline Owens is available today from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Find out more about this fast rising bluegrass artist by visiting her official web site.