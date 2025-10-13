Heartbreak Express from Backline

Mountain Fever Records has a new single from one of their most recent signees, South Carolina’s Backline.

Heartbreak Express mines perhaps the most popular theme in bluegrass music, and though sung by Backline guitarist Katelyn Ingardia, who is also their primary songwriter, she says that this one isn’t hers.

“This is another strong song from the talented writing team of Paula Breedlove and Brad Davis. From the first time we heard Heartbreak Express, we felt it had the perfect balance of drive and emotion. It’s fast, engaging, and easy to connect with, and we hope listeners find it just as uplifting and energizing as we do.”

The track kicks with Jeff Partin’s slow reso-guitar intro, but quickly kicks into high gear with Jacob Carroll on banjo, David Heavner on mandolin, and Chris Williamson on bass. Partin adds harmony vocals as well.

Katelyn’s fluid and powerful voice sells this number, along with the solid band play.

Check it out.

Heartbreak Express is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.