Engelhardt Music Group has a new single for Fast Track, taken from the sophomore album for this fast rising bluegrass band of five veteran pickers.

Fast Track is Dale Perry on banjo, Steve Day on fiddle, Ron Spears on bass, Shayne Bartley on mandolin, and Duane Sparks on guitar. All of the members in this quintet share in the vocals, giving them a variety of sounds to offer. The band had its genesis in David Parmley’s return to touring a few years ago as Cardinal Tradition. Dale, Ron, and Steve were working with David at the time, and decided to stick together when Parmley stopped touring.

This latest single, Heartache and Trouble, finds Sparks singing lead on a classic working man’s song from Gerald Evans of Traditional Grass fame. The guys give it a bluesy treatment, driven by Perry’s low tuned banjo and super smooth harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Heartache and Trouble from Fast Track is available now from popular download a nd streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.