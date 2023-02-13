Heart You Couldn’t Hold from Prairie Wildfire

Skip to content
Turnberry Records has released a new single from their upcoming album with Wyoming grassers, Prairie Wildfire. The group consists of three young singers, pickers, and songwriters with a surprisingly mature sound given that all three are in their teens.
Sage Palser is on mandolin, Tessa Taylor plays banjo, and Morgan Blaney is on bass. Together they play an enticing blend of bluegrass, old time, and folk music with all three young ladies taking turns at singing the lead parts.
For their single, they have chosen one called
Heart You Couldn’t Hold, written by Tessa with popular Wyoming bluegrass songwriter David Stewart.
Taylor describes the song as about disappointment in romance.
“The lyrics of this song reminisce about the past while also showing the struggles of the present in the wake of an ended relationship and a broken heart.”
Have a listen…
VIDEO
The self-titled Prairie Wildfire album is set for release on March 10. Pre-orders are
enabled now online.
