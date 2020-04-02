Heart Of Gold video from The Crowe Brothers

615 Hideaway Records has released a new single and a music video for The Crowe Brothers, the first from an upcoming album they are working on now, as travel and assembly restrictions allow.

As fans have come to expect from the Crowes, Heart Of Gold, has the driving, traditional bluegrass sound that the brothers have been performing and recording for the last 45 years. With Josh on guitar and Wayne on bass, they are supported here by Ashby Frank on mandolin, Brian Blaylock on banjo, and Steve Thomas on fiddle.

Heart Of Gold is one that Josh says he found online.

“Mario Carboni wrote this song on his way back home to Washington from his summer tour in Alaska. He is a great entertainer/piano player and singer. He said he had a friend going through a break up and a tough time, which inspired the song and led to him doing a demo and posting it on line. That is where I heard the song and just loved the melody and lyrics of the song. So I contacted Mario and asked if it was up for recording and he said absolutely… so we went into the studio and recorded it. It turned out as good as I expected. The song captures Mario’s wonderful heartfelt message delivered with the Crowe Brothers signature sound. I hope everybody likes it.”

615 Hideaway’s Sammy Passamano shot the video last month on location at Lake Junaluska, NC.

Heart Of Gold is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.