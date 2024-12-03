Heady Wax Fiends to reissue Manzanita on vinyl

The Heady Wax Fiends Record Club and Real Gone Music have announced the latest in their audiophile vinyl resissues, the bluegrass classic Manzanita, from The Tony Rice Unit in 1979.

This record hit like an earthquake when it was first released on Rounder, combining Rice at his zenith on both guitar and as a vocalist, alongside an all-star crew featuring Sam Bush, Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Douglas, David Grisman, Darol Anger, and Todd Phillips. Banjo legend J.D. Crowe was to have been on this session as well, but when he wasn’t feeling well enough to be there, they went ahead and recorded without him, giving the album its unique, banjoless character.

Manzanita included what have become definitive arrangements of standards like Little Sadie, Blackberry Blossom, Blue Railroad Train, Hold Whatcha Got, plus the title track, a new tune of Rice’s, and several others. Students of flatpicking guitar still pore over this gem seeking out even the tiniest detail of Tony’s playing.

Released initially on LP in ’79, this new vinyl reissue is based on 1987 digital remaster, with lacquers cut at Well Made Music and pressing handled by Gotta Groove Records. It is set to release on December 15, with a price of $35. Pre-orders are enabled online.

To celebrate this release, Heady Wax Fiends has put together a special bluegrass bundle including the new Manzanita LP, along with other recent Rounder Records reissues Drive by Béla Fleck and J.D. Crowe & The New South 0044. Pre-orders for this $68 bundle can also be placed now.

If you have difficult bluegrass audiophiles on your Christmas list, your shopping just got easier.

Hats off to The Heady Wax Fiends Record Club and Real Gone Music for preserving these influential albums on vinyl!