Heading South – Jason Hannan

Having carved out a successful career singing country music along with his wife Michelle, Jason Hannan felt a strong urge to return to his bluegrass roots. Prior to his start in country music, Hannan spent several years as an active part of the Washington, DC bluegrass scene playing guitar and bass in numerous bands, among them Darren Beachley & Legends of the Potomac and Satyr Hill. Heading South, on Waiting for Lester Records, presents an even mix between Jason’s original material and his own interpretations of songs from the country and bluegrass canon.

The opening track, Lightning Bar Blues, comes from the repertoire of Hoyt Axton. Featuring strong vocal work from Jason and Michelle, this is a song that translates very well into a bluegrass rendition. Along with Jason on lead vocals, guitar, mandolin, and bass, and Michelle on harmony vocals, the core backing band for this album includes Howard Parker on resonator guitar and Rob Benzing on banjo.

My Father’s Songs and Back in the Ground both carry a sense of emotion and sentimentality. The former was written by Jason about his late father, who continues to influence his musical journey. The latter, by Jason and Michelle, tells the story of a miner living his last days and reflecting on the hardship the coal mining profession brought to him throughout his life.

Fool Hearted Memory is another song from the country catalogue that is converted to a hardcore bluegrass styling. This track features Jason’s former bandmate Shannon Bielski on fiddle and high baritone vocals. She also contributes to Hannan’s interpretation of the Hylo Brown classic, Lovesick and Sorrow.

Sweet Summer Rain is about as traditional as they come, in terms of its lyrics and instrumental arrangements. This track in particular features strong instrumental work from Rob Benzing as well as Howard Parker, who also contributes baritone vocals.

Long Lonesome Train was originally written by Hannan as a country song, but it’s interpreted here as a powerful mid-tempo bluegrass song. Here Jason and his backing band are joined by Matthew Geiger on tenor vocals.

The closing track, Out Among the Stars, is a tribute to one of Hannan’s favorites, The Seldom Scene. Much like the Scene’s rendition of this song, Howard Parker provides some tasteful pedal steel guitar.

Heading South is a wonderful tip of the hat to Jason Hannan’s musical origins. With strong original songs and well executed cover material, this recording will appeal to anyone with a palette for bluegrass and country music.