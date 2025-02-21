Heading for the Mountains from Big Country Bluegrass

Heads up lovers of truly traditional mountain bluegrass!

One of the top bands in the style, Big Country Bluegrass, with among the very finest male vocalists, Eddie Gill, have brought back a song that Shelby Jewell wrote and recorded with The Bluegrass Kinsmen, one of the premiere regional bands of the 1970s and ’80s.

It’s one called Heading for the Mountains, out today on Rebel Records, and it really has the old time sound.

Bandleader and mandolinist Tommy Sells says that he’s been a fan on this song for years.

“Back in 1989 when I heard The Bluegrass Kinsman perform this song, I immediately fell in love with it. When it came time to look for music for this album, I dusted off my recording and played it for the band. They loved it too, and so here we are!

Heading for the Mountains, an upbeat song, is a great fit for Eddie Gill’s distinctive tenor, and makes for a memorable duet when my wife Teresa Sells joins him on the chorus. And like the chorus says, ‘the city life is not for me’.”

Rounding out the band are Billy Hawk on fiddle, Daniel Martin on banjo, and Tony King on bass. Eddie and Teresa both play guitar as well as sing this duet.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen.

Heading for the Mountains is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.