Headin’ Home Fest ’24 kicks off in Georgia

The Brothers Five at Headin’ Home Fest 2024 – photo courtesy of Headin’ Home

The 3rd annual Headin’ Home Fest has kicked off in Swainsboro, Georgia! Hosted by the family band Headin’ Home, the five-day festival is held at The Georgia Sports Arena, and is a celebration of great bluegrass music, camping, jamming, and uplifting family fun. The weather has brought blue skies and sunshine so far this week, and promises to be just as ideal for the rest of the weekend.

Wednesday night started off the festival with a potluck dinner and an open stage. Thursday began at 1:00 p.m. with another open stage, followed by two sets each from Backline, Daryl Mosley, and The Brothers Five, as well as a set from host band Headin’ Home. Jo Odom has been handling MC duties, while Luke Lindblom is doing an excellent job running sound along with his sister Lucy.

Backline, a hard-driving modern bluegrass band from South Carolina, brought their mix of traditional and original music to the stage with their energetic delivery and tight harmony blend. They performed at the inaugural Headin’ Home Fest in 2022, and were warmly welcomed back to the festival.

Daryl Mosley captured the audience with his touching songs and stories that wove their way around everyone’s hearts. This legendary songwriter has won countless awards for his songs that connect so naturally with listeners. His solo show was a definite hit Thursday at Headin’ Home Fest.

Two sets from The Brothers Five got the audience fired up for an exciting weekend of music. The Brothers Five are the younger half of the Lindblom family, whose age ranges from 18 down to 10, and are quickly becoming a musically solid, professional, and highly entertaining band.

Headin’ Home performed a set, as they will each day of the festival. The six-piece group delighted their fans with their engaging family musicianship and camaraderie. “About three years ago, our family had a dream,” guitarist Libby Lindblom shared from the stage. “We had a dream to start a festival and keep bluegrass music alive and strong in Georgia, even though other events around our area have been dying out.” Judging by the opening two days alone, the 3rd annual Headin’ Home Fest seems to be proving that the family’s dream has come true.

Friday will feature The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, The King James Boys, Deano Graham & The Grass Wagon Revival, Line Creek, and Headin’ Home. Saturday will bring The Kody Norris Show, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, Line Creek, and Headin’ Home.

Other activities planned for the weekend include a slow jam class Friday and Saturday at 11:00 a.m., a Sunday morning jam with Headin’ Home, a musical silent auction featuring a display of music gear-related items, a Kentucky mandolin raffle sponsored by Banjo Ben Clark, a Gold Tone banjo raffle sponsored by Gold Tone, a daily 50/50 raffle, a guess-the-jellybeans-jar challenge, a variety of craft vendors, an onsite restaurant serving three meals a day, and of course, plenty of jamming!

Come on out this weekend to support the 3rd annual Headin’ Home Fest! The Georgia fall weather is lovely, the music is exceptional, and you’re guaranteed to have a delightful time.