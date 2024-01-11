Headed Back To Tulsa from Tim Raybon Band

Pinecastle Records has chosen Headed Back To Tulsa as the next single from their current album, I Could Get Used To This, from The Tim Raybon Band.

For years, Tim played second fiddle to his brother Marty, who sang lead in bands they played in together. Tim took the harmony, and played bass for years in The Marty Raybon Band, until striking out on his own. It’s paid off well for both brothers, with Marty now back with Shenandoah, and Tim killing it in the bluegrass.

Headed Back To Tulsa an upbeat, swingy song Raybon wrote, about a man who is voicing his excitement about Leaving Tennessee to marry his sweetheart in Tulsa. Tim sings it in his distinctive tenor voice, supported by a crack band including Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, Cody Kilby on guitar, Russ Carson on banjo, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Ben Isaacs on bass.

Raybon’s previous four singles have all gone to #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and this latest sounds like a hit as well.

Have a listen…

Headed Back To Tulsa, and the full I Could Get Used To This album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.