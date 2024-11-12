Head Over High Heels video from Ashleigh Graham

Posted on by John Lawless

Pinecastle Recording Company has just released a music video for bluegrass singer, songwriter, mandolinist, and band leader Ashleigh Graham, and her current single, Head Over High Heels.

The song is her take on new love, partly inspired by the Flatt & Scruggs classic, Head Over Heels, but hers offers a feel good vibe from a female perspective.

Ashleigh cut this with members of Authentic Unlimited and Lonesome River Band, but her own touring group, Appalachian Highway, appears with her in the video: Scott Patrick on guitar, Mallory Blackwood on fiddle, Chad Darou on banjo, and Ronnie Parker on bass.

It really is a fun song, and Graham delivers it with just the right feel, a perfect summer song for that season.

Have a look/listen…

Head Over High Heels is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

