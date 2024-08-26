Head Over High Heels – new single from Ashleigh Graham

Pinecastle Records has a snappy new single on offer from North Carolina native Ashleigh Graham, a bluegrass singer and mandolinist now living in east Tennessee.

It’s a fun song about a young woman becoming deeply smitten, called Head Over High Heels, written by Carolyn Dawn Johnson and Shaye Smith. As it goes along we discover that she has fallen hard, and is loving every minute of it.

Ashleigh says that she especially likes that this one captures the exciting, daredevil feeling of a new infatuation.

“So many love songs today convey heartache and sadness. Head Over High Heels is the more expressive female version of Lester Flatt’s Head Over Heels. I wanted a love song that conveyed the happy side of falling in love.

True love isn’t black and white, but in color when you allow yourself to be loved. Love is a risk, but that’s what makes it beautiful; you have to dive in headfirst to experience it as intended.”

While it jumps between a two and a four beat, we have Graham on mandolin and lead vocal, supported by Eli Johnston on banjo, John Meador on guitar, Stephen Burwell on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass. Meador and Johnston also provide harmony vocals to Ashleigh’s bright and energetic lead.

Have a listen…

Head Over High Heels is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.