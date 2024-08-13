He Would’ve Wrote ‘Em All from Sage & Prairie Wildfire, with Dave Adkins

Sage Palser, a young bluegrass artist from Buffalo, WY, has been making big strides in the music since her powerful duet with Danny Paisley, What Crosses Your Mind, released early last year. Pairing this talented singer at the beginning of her career with such an established pro as Danny generated a lot of attention for how well she held her own alongside such an iconic singer as Paisley.

With that prior track in mind, Turnberry Records has again set Miss Palser together with a male counterpart for her next release, a duet with Dave Adkins on a new song by David Stewart and Tommy Barnes. Those who know Stewart’s style realize that he favors stories about how things used to be, and he brings exactly that energy to He Would’ve Wrote ‘Em All, a tribute to the great Hank Williams.

Thinking about this song, Stewart said…

“If Hank was still here, we’d have nothing to write about, because he would have wrote ’em all.

To this day, the song has a very special meaning to me, and I am very excited for these two great artists, Sage Palser and Dave Adkins, to record the song and take it to the fans.”

It’s a strong recording that fits well into a bluegrass/acoustic country template, and both Sage and Dave give it their all. Very nicely done!

Check it out…

He Would’ve Wrote ‘Em All is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get a copy of the track from Get It Played.