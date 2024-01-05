He Loves Me Not from Caroline Owens

Caroline Owens may be the fastest rising new artist in bluegrass, delighting listeners and audiences with her ear-catching vocals and enchanting southern charm.

Her label, Skyline Records, has released a new single today, He Loves Me Not, a lonely love song written by Dani Flowers and Leona Williams about a girl watching her ex off enjoying life with a new love. Owens delivers it with palpable emotion in her Dolly-tinged voice, just the right touch for such a somber story.

She tells us that this one was something she was dying to record.

“I knew from the moment I heard this song that I just had to have it.

Those lyrics just hit me right in the heart, and it was something I knew would resonate with others as well.

It’s no secret that I love a good sad tune. And I feel like He Loves Me Not captures sadness in its heartbreakingly purest form.”

Support comes from producer Darin Aldridge on mandolin and guitar, Kristin Scott benson on banjo, Samantha Snyder on fiddle, and Zack McLamb on bass. If you’re recently broken hearted, you may need to reach for a tissue.

Check it out in this lyric video…

He Loves Me Not is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.