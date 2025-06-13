He Likes To Fish from Gena Britt

Sister Sadie banjo picker Gena Britt has a new single this week for Mountain Home Music, just in time for Father’s Day.

He Likes To Fish is one Gena wrote and sings, a sweet remembrance of her own father who she loved dearly.

Most of us can bring up memories of our dads that resonate across the years, reflecting the care and concern they had for us, even when we didn’t always notice. That’s why we have Father’s Day each year, to take a moment and offer thanks for their guidance and protection while we were dashing forward into life, not necessarily thinking of every eventuality of our actions.

She shared this lovely description of how the song came into existence.

“I lost my dad back in 2009, and my most cherished and vivid memories are of going fishing with him. I had this idea for a song, and told my friend Katelyn Ingardia about it; it resonated with her too, and she agreed to co-write it with me. She met me in Nashville one weekend when I was doing an all-star show at the Station Inn, and when we sat down to write this song, it just started flowing out of us. We wrote it in just a little over an hour or so.

There are so many poignant moments in this song, beginning with the opening line talking about dad’s Bronco. My dad actually had an old Bronco that we would take to the coast and fish on the surf. A childhood memory like that is unforgettable. When we finished writing it, Katelyn and I looked at each other and tears were streaming down both our faces. It was in that moment that I knew I had to record this song.

Once we started recording it, it became even more special. Hearing something like this being brought to life in the studio by some of my favorite people was so heartwarming. Alan Bartram [bass, harmony vocal], Jason Carter [fiddle], John Meador [guitar, harmony vocal] and Jonathan Dillon [mandolin] knew this song meant a lot to me, and they helped me arrange it. It turned out beautifully, and I’m grateful to them all for taking such a heartfelt approach. The addition of Tony Creasman on drums and Jeff Partin’s incredible dobro work was icing on the cake.

I miss my dad. He was my best friend and we could talk about anything. I hope this tune will reach out and tug on some heartstrings like it did mine. I love it when a song comes from such an authentic place and tells a story, and I believe this one does just that.

Oh, and I hope you like to fish.”

Here’s the result…

He Likes To Fish is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.