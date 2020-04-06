He Is Risen From The Dead by Daniel Crabtree

Skip to content
As Christians all over the world despair of being able to attend services during the holiest week of the year, singer/songwriter
Daniel Crabtree has released a new single that tells the Easter Story.
He Is Risen From The Dead is available now to bluegrass radio from Bell Buckle Records. Daniel tells the familiar tale of passion, death, and resurrection in a medium tempo bluegrass song, supported by Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Patrick McAvinue on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Evan Winsor on bass. The track was recorded at Vestal’s Digital Underground Studio with Donna Ulisse producing.
Crabtree has been around music all his life, but has only begun pursuing his original songs in recent years. He leads his own bluegrass Gospel group, The Lights Chapel Boys, and performs throughout Tennessee. The new single was produced especially for this Easter season for bluegrass lovers to enjoy.
He Is Risen From The Dead is offered to radio programmers now at AirPlay Direct. It will be available at popular download and streaming sites starting April 9.
