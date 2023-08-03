He Guides My Way drops for Last Hour Bluegrass

Central North Carolina-based Last Hour Bluegrass has released He Guides My Way, their first single on the Morning Glory Music label.

Founded in May 2021, the young bluegrass gospel quartet consists of Caleb Munson on guitar and lead vocals, Bailey Wagner on bass and tenor vocals, James Paquette on resophonic guitar and baritone vocals, and Noah Stills on banjo.

Written by Munson, He Guides My Way is a straightforward bluegrass gospel tune with an honest and open message.

“When Caleb first introduced He Guides My Way to the band as a song he had recently written,” shared Paquette, “we all sat around the room in our typical fashion listening intently to what he was presenting. Usually, we listen for a while and make sure we understand the song’s layout and progression, but not in this case. After only a few strums, we let our creativity flow while having fun, and this result came out.”

Munson explained further that, “Our name, Last Hour, has the principle found in John, Ch 9: ‘The night cometh, when no man can work’ (John 9:4 KJV). We treat every opportunity to play and present the gospel like it could be our last. We are so thankful that the Lord has opened doors for us, allowed us to play, and share the gospel through song. We know without Him, we can do nothing. He Guides My Way is a simple thought with profound truth that embodies our fun way of bringing music to our audience. We hope everyone enjoys listening to this song as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

Amanda Cook, Chief Operations Officer with Mountain Fever Records and Morning Glory Music, stated, “Last Hour did a fantastic job with instrumentation and vocals on this track. We are excited to share this wonderful new single with fans and broadcasters alike.”

Helping out on the track are Andrew Jones on mandolin and Alec McCallister on fiddle.

Check out Last Hour Bluegrass’ upcoming performance dates and learn more about their music at LastHourBluegrass.com. Also, you can visit Morning Glory Music (part of the Mountain Fever Music Group and home of the award-winning Mountain Fever Records bluegrass label).

Last Hour’s first single, He Guides My Way, is now available at all major outlets for streaming and purchasing. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.