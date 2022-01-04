Hawktail Camp offers discount for students and pro players

Skip to content
The members of
Hawktail are offering a scholarship discount to attend their camp this weekend for professional musicians and students 18 and under.
The
two day camp will be conducted online January 8-9, with instruction provided by the members of Hawktail. Brittany Haas will teach fiddle, Dominick Leslie mandolin, Jordan Tice guitar, and Paul Kowert bass. But instead of breakout classes for each instrument, the schedule is devoted to discussion and demonstration as a group. As a bonus, Edgar Meyer will be interviewed during Hawktail Camp to provide his tips and insights.
Registration for the camp is $195, but students 18 and under can qualify for a 50% discount. Those who earn their living in music can also apply for a scholarship.
Hawktail has been performing their original instrumental music together for several years, and the Camp is likely to be of greatest value to those who follow the band. Time will be dedicated to melody, rhythm, and harmony, plus composing and arranging, with two and a half hours given over to dissection of the tunes they have recorded. There will also be an hour long concert the first night.
The Hawktail sound is hard to qualify. Highly virtuosic, played by artists who came of age within the framework of old time and bluegrass music, but reaching beyond any sort of stylistic limitations on the music they write. There is a strong influence from the fiddle tune tradition, but that barely defines all that they do.
You can get a feel in this live concert they recorded on video during the fall of 2020.
The Hawktail Camp is presented by
Round Window Institute, a non-profit project launched by Colorado banjo player Jake Schepps to help promote creative and experimental music in the acoustic string world.
Enrollment can be completed
online.
