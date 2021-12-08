Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas video from The Petersens

Skip to content
The Petersens are another of those bluegrass bands that you never get to see, unless you visit them in Branson, MO where they have one of the most consistently top rated shows in town. Throughout the year they perform several times each week at The Little Opry Theater, located in the IMAX Entertainment Complex in Branson.
The band consists of the four young Petersen siblings, ranging in age from late twenties to late teens, their parents, and a close family friend. They started playing bluegrass together in 2005 and are now in their eighth season as a top draw in Branson. Mom, Karen, plays bass; Katie, the eldest plays fiddle; Ellen is on banjo; Matt plays guitar; Julianne is on mandolin; and Emmett Franz is on reso-guitar. Dad, Jon, occasionally joins them on piano for Gospel songs, and all of them take a share in the singing.
Like most of Branson, The Petersens have converted to a Christmas show for the rest of December, with performances until the end of the month at either The Little Opry or The Palace Theater.
And they have recorded a new Christmas favorite as a music video, just in time for the holidays. It’s
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, originally part of the musical Meet Me In St Louis, with Judy Garland’s character singing the song on stage in 1944. Emmett is out front on lead vocal here, with Katie joining in to provide harmony.
He tells us that it’s one of his holiday favorites, which is featured in the Christmas show this season.
“Everyone loves the Christmas standards and I’ve been playing this one with my family for years. I’ve enjoyed adding it to the Petersen’s show this year.”
Hav a look/listen in the live music video they filmed.
Tickets for all The Petersens Christmas shows in Branson are
available now online.
The family also maintains a very popular social media presence, with accounts on all the major platforms. Links can be found on the official
Petersens web site.
Remember, you can always check out all the Christmas bluegrass music we have covered at
Bluegrass Today by following this link.
