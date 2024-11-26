Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas from Authentic Unlimited

Christmas music has already begun drifting on the chilly air, and the lead single for Authentic Unlimited’s first full-length Christmas project is among the first of this year’s new holiday material.

The band’s rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas invites and inspires the holiday spirit to begin bubbling up, and provides the perfect teaser for their upcoming album that is sure to be the soundtrack of December for many bluegrass fans. The smooth, classic-Christmas instrumentation of this cut is provided by Ben Isaacs on bass, Garrett Anderson on piano, and Mikey Rogers on drums; though the song isn’t done up in a bluegrass style, the flowing, twinkling melody lets John Meador’s vocal shine above the standard seasonal crooners. John’s voice rings clearer than silver bells over the warm lyrics, and brings new brilliance to a familiar sound of Christmas.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is available on all major streaming services, as is the album, Christmas Time is Here.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.