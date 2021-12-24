Have a Ding Dong with Scott Poley and friends

Ding Dong Merrily on High is an especially popular English Christmas carol from the early 20th century, based on a dance tune from the mid 16th.

Thanks to British steel guitarist Scott Poley, and several of his friends, we have an instrumental bluegrass version to enjoy this holiday season.

With Poley on reso-guitar, guitar, and pedal steel, there is Jay Bradberry on fiddle, Danny Miller on bass, Simon Brady on mandolin, and Jonny Hulme on banjo. All was recorded remotely, with COVID in mind, and it makes for a jolly Christmas video.

Enjoy.

