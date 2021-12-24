Have a Ding Dong with Scott Poley and friends

Posted on by John Lawless

Ding Dong Merrily on High is an especially popular English Christmas carol from the early 20th century, based on a dance tune from the mid 16th.

Thanks to British steel guitarist Scott Poley, and several of his friends, we have an instrumental bluegrass version to enjoy this holiday season.

With Poley on reso-guitar, guitar, and pedal steel, there is Jay Bradberry on fiddle, Danny Miller on bass, Simon Brady on mandolin, and Jonny Hulme on banjo. All was recorded remotely, with COVID in mind, and it makes for a jolly Christmas video.

Enjoy.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass music we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today