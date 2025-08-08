Hatcher family shares video response with Rockingham sheriff

A great many readers have been touched by the tragic events that transpired last weekend when the family home of country and bluegrass artist Spencer Hatcher was invaded by a knife-wielding assailant, which left his dad injured and his mom deceased.

It’s a horror beyond imagining, and as people are wont to do, apparently many unfounded rumors have been circulating about this home invasion attack.

So Spencer and his father, Michael Hatcher, have filmed a video with Rockingham Country Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson to explain the plain facts as the investigation has determined, and quiet any speculation that has arisen.

Please continue to pray and hold the Hatcher family up during this difficult time.