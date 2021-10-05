Harlan Darlin’ drops for Merle Monroe

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has released a new single today for Merle Monroe, another from their current album, , which has really caught on with their fans. Songs of a Simple Life
The band is a collaboration between two good friends, bluegrass music veterans Tim Raybon on guitar and lead vocals, and Daniel Grindstaff on banjo and harmony vocals. Since they launched three years ago, these two have committed themselves to recording high quality original bluegrass, while limiting their live performances to a manageable level as both have other commitments outside of music. Over two carefully-produced albums, Tim and Daniel have introduced a number of great new songs into the bluegrass canon, and updated several classics along the way.
This latest single is
Harlan Darlin’, written by Bobby Starnes and Tim Stafford, which the guys liked so well they started recording it the very next day after they first heard the demo.
As Stafford tells it…
“
Harlan Darlin’ was Bobby’s idea and we wrote it one afternoon at his house. He sent it right away to Tim and Daniel, and they held it that evening! I love their arrangement of the song with multiple fiddles – fits Harlan Darlin’ to a tee.”
Have a listen…
Harlan Darlin’ and the full Songs of a Simple Life album are available from popular download and streaming sites online. CDs and vinyl LPs can be ordered directly from the band.
