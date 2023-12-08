Hard To Say from Kyle Tuttle

Nashville banjo man Kyle Tuttle has announced a February release for his next solo project, Labor of Lust, full of songs and tunes he has written over the past several years. Kyle has been quite prominent of late as a member of Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, on their last two albums and through extensive touring.

Kyle and Molly are not related.

To get the ball rolling, he has dropped a new single today as well, one he wrote called Hard To Say, which oddly enough, he had a good bit to say about.

“During a rough time in my life this song was sort of a message from me to me. From the me I want to be, to the me that I was. Grieving the loss of a friend, a marriage, and a job at the same time sounds like ’90s country song material, but Hard To Say is how it manifested in my life.

After the reasonable amount of wallowing in sorrow, I eventually landed at ‘knowing that it’s gone and gone for good, makes you wonder what the hell you’re waiting on?’ It’s a like a request from somewhere way in the back row to keep the show rolling.

Ask yourself the questions you need to ask, and then play another one. ‘It seems like such a short time to be here, and a long time to be gone.'”

Helping out in the studio were Cody Kilby on guitar, Julian Pinelli on fiddle, Dominick Leslie on mandolin, and Travis Book on bass and harmony vocal.

Have a listen in the music video, shot at Forty-one Fifteen studio in Nashville back in 2021 by Michael Weintrob.

Hard To Say is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Labor of Lust is slated for release on February 16. Pre-orders should be available soon.

Kyle will be touring in support next year with his Kyle Tuttle Band.