Hard Life video from Cup O’Joe

Irish family grassers Cup O’Joe have released a first single from their latest album, Why Live Without.

The band consists of the three talented Agnew siblings of Northern Ireland, Reuben on guitar, Benjamin on bass, and Tabitha on banjo, along with her husband, David Benedict on mandolin. From the time they were young teens, the Agnews developed a worldwide following by posting videos of them picking at home on YouTube. Now all grown up, they tour throughout the US, UK and Europe, with four albums of their original bluegrass now on offer.

David and Tabitha live in the US part of each year, where they tour as The Foreign Landers, and part in Ireland where they perform with Cup O’Joe.

The single is a song called Hard Life, written by Benjamin, inspired by the difficulties he experienced meeting and marrying Nadia, the love of his life, from 7,000 miles away. She lived in Argentina, he in Ireland, and their romance blossomed during COVID travel restrictions.

Tabitha described the song as being more generally about jumping the hurdles life throws in our way.

“Hard Life brings back a straight-ahead bluegrass feel and features Benjamin on lead vocals, who sings about the difficulties we can face in life, and the endurance we must have to overcome them.”

Have a listen in this live video the band filmed at Shepherd’s Hill Farm in Florida during their recent US tour.

Hard Life, and the full Why Live Without album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artists.