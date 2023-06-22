Hard A’Port – new single and video from Shannon Slaughter

Bluegrass singer and songwriter Shannon Slaughter has chosen a nautical theme for his latest single, with its accompanying music video. It’s one called Hard A’Port which he wrote with Barry Stinson for his current Elite Circuit Records release, Ridin’ Through The Country.

It tells of a sailing man who refused an opportunity many didn’t some years ago, as Shannon explains.

“Navy Veteran Barry Stinson sent me this story and I was immediately entranced. He and I pieced it together over a few emails. It tells the story of a merchant skipper who shunned piloting a slave ship because it was immoral and would haunt him, and focuses on the hardiness of his crew. Hard A’Port has a grooving rhythm, haunting harmony, and is a wonderful tale.”

Assisting on the track are Adam Steffey on mandolin, Jason Davis on banjo, Shawn Lane on fiddle, and Cliff Bailey on bass. Slaughter sings the lead and plays guitar, with Lane providing harmony vocal.

Listen carefully to the lyrics as you watch the video full of seafaring images, created by Forged Film Company of Floyd, VA.

It’s a good’n. Check it out…

Hard A’Port, and the full Ridin’ Through The Country album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and on either CD or download directly from the artist online.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.