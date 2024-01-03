Happy Valley video from Wyatt Ellis

Another new music video is available this week, this time from Tennessee’s mandolin prodigy Wyatt Ellis, with a tune from his upcoming album, Happy Valley.

In fact, it’s the title track, one Wyatt wrote at 12 years old, like all of the tunes on this record. By the time they tracked this project, he was 13, though you would never guess from listening that someone so young had written and played all this music.

The theme of Happy Valley is collaborations with Wyatt’s mandolin heroes, and some of his teachers, like Sierra Hull, Jake Workman, Scott Napier, Alan Bibey, Mike Compton, and Marty Stuart, all appearing for one piece on the album. For the tune Happy Valley, it’s Dominick Leslie of Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway who’s in the guest seat.

In the music video we see Wyatt and Dom trading licks, alongside Mike Bub on bass and producer Justin Moses on guitar. This tune includes some very un-Monroe-like chord changes, and the video finds the guys goofing around a good bit on set. In other words, good clean mandolin fun.

Check it out…

Happy Valley, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the full album, shipping February 2, are enabled online as well for CD and vinyl copies.