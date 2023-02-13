Happy Valentines Day from Bill and Babi Evans

Skip to content
West coast banjo icon
Bill Evans, and his wife, Babi, are not only collaborators in the ways of romance, they are also a pair of banjo pickers who share a simple life together in New Mexico.
They have created a video especially for Valentines Day and the title track of Bill’s new album,
. Evans describes the record as an autobiographical effort, with a mix of songs and tunes, that detail the lives of Bill and his family over the past few years. Things Are Simple
This title song is one that Bill and Babi wrote for their wedding, which they sing accompanied by Bill’s guitar and a string quartet arranged by Alisa Rose.
For the video, Bill asked his many friends in the banjo and bluegrass community to share photos of themselves with their special someone. See how many you recognize.
VIDEO
