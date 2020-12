Happy Joyous Hanukkah video from Nefesh Mountain

Nefesh Mountain has released a music video from their 2020 Hanukkah Concert, which streamed live this past Saturday night from The Barn at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY.

It’s their bluegrass arrangement of Woody Guthrie’s Happy Joyous Hanukkah, incorporating snippets from four popular bluegrass and old time fiddle tunes. Can you name them all?

The song is sung by Nefesh Mountain’s primary vocalist, Doni Zasloff, as a duet with her husband, Eric Lindberg, on guitar. They are accompanied by Alan Grubner on fiddle, Max Johnson on bass, and Maddie Wilter on mandolin.

The livestream concert will be available through the end of Hanukkah 2020 online.