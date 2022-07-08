Hannah releases for Authentic Unlimited

Authentic Unlimited, surely the hottest new commodity in bluegrass music in recent years, has a new single out today from their self-titled debut album with Billy Blue Records.

The song is one called Hannah, written and sung by guitarist John Meador, who is a big part of the reason this group has excited so many people. Another is the fact that most of the rest of the band were part of Doyle Lawson’s final edition of Quicksilver before he retired at the end of 2021. The group is completed by Jesse Brock on mandolin.

Meador says that this one is what Bill Monroe used to call “true songs.”

“Hannah was inspired by a true love story of an elderly couple that I remember knowing as a small child. I am very pleased with the final product. I think that the instrumentation executed by this band configuration fit the story of the song perfectly. I am honored that the guys wanted to not only record, but to release my song as a single!”

It’s a lovely song and John’s clear tenor voice demonstrates why he is such a rising star in our music. Jerry Cole is on bass, Eli Johnson banjo, and Stephen Burwell on fiddle.

Check it out…

Hannah and the full Authentic Unlimited album are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.