Hannah music video from Authentic Unlimited

Authentic Unlimited has quickly become the “it group” of the summer, releasing two new albums with Billy Blue Records and hitting major bluegrass festivals all over the country.
The band had one heck of a head start, with three of the five members – Jerry Cole, Stephen Burwell, and Eli Johnston – having been in the final edition of Quicksilver when Doyle Lawson retired at the end of last year. To that nucleus they added veteran mandolinist Jesse Brock, and tenor singing sensation John Meador, who had been turning heads this past few years with his family’s band, Kentucky JustUs.
With multiple songwriters in the group, Authentic Unlimited isn’t likely to come up short on new material to record, and they tap that vein for
, their latest single, a somber ballad written and sung by Meador. John shows tremendous maturity as both a writer and singer on this one, which covers the full life span on a love so true it seemed destined to be. Hannah
Jerry Cole says that the whole band is proud of both the recording and the performance video shot recently in the studio.
“In my opinion, John wrote a great song. I liked it the first time I listened to it. John’s vocal performance was delivered as only the writer could. The rest of band complimented the vocal with one of the best arrangements we’ve ever done. Authentic Unlimited is honored to include
Hannah on our album, and we’re excited to release the chilling, true love story as our second single.”
Have a look/listen…
Hannah, and the full self-titled Authentic Unlimited album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get all the tracks via AirPlay Direct.
