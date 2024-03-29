Hang Around for the Heartbreak drops for Lonesome River Band

New music from Lonesome River Band is always an occasion to perk up your ears. That’s been true for 42 years now, and today’s release of Hang Around for the Heartbreak does nothing to change the calculation.

Sung by the enduring group’s newest member, mandolinist Adam Miller, the song carries a bit of the vibe of LRB’s previous hit, Hey Day, in both the lyrical and melodic composition.

Hang Around for the Heartbreak is a smooth, mid-tempo number with that classic LRB bounce and swagger. Band leader and banjo player Sammy Shelor says that its positivity in the face of certain heartache puts it in a distinct category.

“This song was sent to us from my good friend, Barry Hutchens, who has been writing some material with his son, Will, and Jerry Salley. I call it a ‘Happy Heartbreak’ song. It’s a great perspective put together by Barry, Will, and Jerry. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!”

Lonesome River Band is completed by Jesse Smathers on guitar, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass.

Have a listen…

Hang Around for the Heartbreak is available now from Mountain Home Music at popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.