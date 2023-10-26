Hammertowne to appear on RV There Yet?

Kentucky’s Hammertowne is set to appear next year in an episode of RV There Yet? on the Discovery channel.

The band filmed with the program on October 21 when they performed at Greenbo State Park for an episode celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Kentucky State Parks system.

Band leader David Carroll says that they sat for interviews and picked some for the film crew, but aren’t sure how much will make it into the final edit. The show is set to air sometime in April of 2024.

RV There Yet? travels across the United States to capture the RV lifestyle, and show how many wonderful places you can visit with your own motor home. It is hosted by Kevin and Patrice McCabe, who tour the country in their Winnebago Vista 3K.

Hammertowne consists of Scott Tackett on vocals, Dale Thomas on banjo, Chaston Carroll on mandolin and vocals, Bryan Russell on bass and vocals, Dave Carroll on guitar and vocals, and newest member Daniel Norton on reso-guitar.

Hammertowne fans, and bluegrass lovers in general, should keep their eye on TV listings in the spring to see when this episode will air where you live.

The Discovery channel is available on most cable at satellite television packages.