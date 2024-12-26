Hall of Fame introduces John Hartford Days with Sam Bush

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY has announced a new event next month, a two-day indoor concert and workshop event honoring the music and legacy of John Hartford.

Billed as John Hartford Days, and running January 31 and February 1, 2025, the weekend will include jamming workshops, discussion panels on Hartford’s career and output, film screenings, and evening concerts with the Sam Bush Band and special guests.

Sam will perform both Friday and Saturday night, with different guests joining him each time. Guests booked to appear are John’s son, Jamie Hartford, Rodney Dillard, Mike Compton, Alison Brown, Jim Lauderdale, and Showman & Coole from Lonesome Ace Stringband.

An after party at the Museum will also be held both nights following the evening concerts, which will also feature an opening act.

On Friday afternoon they will screen Banjoes, Fiddles & Riverboats: John Hartford and the General Jackson, a documentary which John wrote and in which he stars, and on Saturday will show Ramblin’ with John Hartford, a live performance film from 1980.

All of this, both days, is included in the $99 ticket price for John Hartford Days.

The Hall of Fame has made arrangements with The Hampton Inn & Suites Waterfront, located next door to the Museum, to offer discounted room rates with your ticket purchase.

Full details and ticket purchase options can be found online.