Halfway Home from Songs From The Road Band

Asheville, NC’s Songs From The Road Band is sharing a new single this month, another track from their upcoming full-length release. A songwriters’ effort from their inception, this latest, Halfway Home, comes from two founding members of the group.

All five have veteran status in the bluegrass world, though primarily on the more progressive side of the aisle. They created SFTRB as a home for the music they write, in a more mainstream vehicle for contemporary grass.

Halfway Home, written by Marty Dodson, mandolinist Mark Schimick, and bass player Charles Humphrey III, is a classic road song. A fast-moving grasser, they describe it as, “a restless anthem for anyone caught between the weight of where they’ve been and the blur of what’s ahead.”

Schimick sings the lead, supported by bandmates Sam Wharton on guitar, Gabe Epstein on banjo, James Schlender on fiddle, and Humphrey on bass. James and Sam add harmony vocals.

Listen close – this one goes by quickly.

Halfway Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.