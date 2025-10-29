Gypsy Lullaby from Esther June

Every so often a young artist comes to our attention that seems destined for something big. It may be a voice that seems wise beyond its years, or a stage presence that immediately silences a rowdy audience. We saw this a few years ago when Caroline Owens began to take the music world by storm, and now she is fast becoming an established figure in bluegrass music.

We’ve recently become aware of a talented young lady from Tennessee who goes by Esther June, who like Miss Owens, has a natural voice with a striking resemblance to a young Dolly Parton. Only 16 years old, she’s signed with Hallowed Truth Records, and has a management contract with their affiliated Hallowed Entertainment agency, both owned and operated by members of the late Kenny Rogers’ family.

Esther June’s sound is a mix of bluegrass and acoustic country, with a purity that befits her youth. To date, she has a pair of singles, taken from a debut album produced by Hallowed Truth founder Jared Rogers, nephew to Kenny, who also wrote the songs. This was the young lady’s first time recording in a fully-equipped studio, but we’re assured that she took it in stride and performed like a pro.

Her inaugural release was Front Porch Swing, an ode to the simple life with a description of Esther’s muse that has been available from streaming services for a month or so.

We spoke yesterday with Tena Rogers, Jared’s mom and Esther June’s manager, about their latest charge.

“Esther June is such a wonderful young lady, from a very talented family. So far, she’s mostly been singing at church and at family events, and that’s where we found her.”

The one who actually found her was bluegrass and gospel singer and songwriter Mark Houser, who Bluegrass Today readers may remember from our coverage of his final days, and his last album which he produced following a devastating diagnosis of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer in the spring of 2024. He had made a pledge years ago when he began recording and releasing his original music, that his third album would be all gospel. So he set to work as he was undergoing cancer treatments, recording scratch vocals and guitar first, just in case the disease took him before the process was complete.

Mark was the one who saw Esther June singing at a local festival, and shared his “discovery” with his fiancé, who was Tena Rogers. Tena shared it with her son, Jared, and before you know, the Gypsy Soul CD was released.

Tena tells us that working with Esther June is a delight.

“We just fell in love with her. I signed up right away as her manager.

She is so special, and she was raised so well. It’s a positive and uplifting experience just being around her.”

Have a listen to Esther June’s latest single, Gypsy Lullaby.

Both Gypsy Lullaby and Front Porch Swing are available now from the popular download and streaming services online.

Esther June’s Gypsy Soul CD can also be purchased online.