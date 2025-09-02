Gulf Shore Line from Kevin Denney

Turnberry Records has a new single for Kevin Denney, who has returned to his first love in bluegrass music, after some success in country around the turn of the century with That’s Just Jessie.

Kevin learned the ropes from his parents, who sang in a gospel quartet, and got him his first guitar at age three. He played in his cousin’s bluegrass band until taking a turn to country music after he finished school.

But he is back with the grass, and a new song from a bluegrass and country icon to share, Gulf Coast Line.

Denney says this song, about a love that lasts from youth into old age, has been one he’s cared about for years.

“Gulf Shore Line is a song I’ve loved since the first time I heard it many years ago. It was written by my mentor and friend, Harley Allen, along with great friends Carson Chamberlain and Mel Besher.

Gulf Shore Line is my favorite song on the new album that will be released this fall. Jaelee Roberts sang some really soulful harmony on this, and I really hope that everyone loves it as much as I do.”

It’s a lovely ballad, recorded with Andy Leftwich on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Darrin Vincent on bass.

Have a listen.

Gulf Shore Line is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.