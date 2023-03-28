GuitartownCT celebrates 15 years of presenting bluegrass

GuitartownCT is set to celebrate 15 years bringing bluegrass music to Hamden, Connecticut with their third show of 2023 on May 5.

Managed all this time by Chris Wuerth of Hamden, the long running concert series was initially designed so that he could both get to see, and present to others, his favorite artist, Tony Rice. Their very first concert was held on May 4, 2008 with The Tony Rice Unit, at The Little Theater in New Haven, CT. With Tony that night were Wyatt Rice, Rob Ickes, Rickie Simpkins, and Bryn Davies.

Chris brought the Unit back three more times before Tony had to give up touring as his arthritis advanced.

Since the start in 2008, GuitartownCT has brought in Dr. Ralph Stanley, Hot Rize, Sierra Hull, Doyle Lawson, Michael Cleveland, The Travelin’ McCourys, Dailey & Vincent, Della Mae, Dale Ann Bradley, Tim O’Brien, Blue Highway, Del McCoury, Peter Rowan, Bryan Sutton, The Grascals, The Gibson Brothers, Rhonda Vincent, The Punch Brothers, and Billy Strings.

To start this anniversary year, and celebrate their 120th concert, GuitartownCT will host Rock Hearts on May 5 at Café Amici on Whitney Avenue in Hamden. Advance tickets can be purchased for $30 online.

Many congratulations to Chris Wuerth and GuitartownCT for this anniversary, and hats off to them for seeing that residents of south central Connecticut are fed a steady diet of professional bluegrass music. Well done!