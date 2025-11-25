Guitars for Girls deadline extended

A great many people were touched by the article we posted last month about Katie Powderly, and her organization, Guitars for Girls. Their efforts revolve around finding young ladies, 8-17, who would like to learn to play the guitar, particularly for the sake of the traditional music and storytelling of the Appalachian region.

Things got started when Katie was able to help one girl receive a guitar, and she has now set a goal of 20 for this year. The opportunity is open to girls in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Katie got in touch with us again recently with news that they have extended the program deadline for 2025. She is asking that anyone who knows of a girl who might benefit from this endeavor, to please nominate them online.

Nominations can come from parents, teachers, or friends, or if you are a girl aged 8-17 who would be interested in such a plan, you are free to nominate yourself. They will remain open through November 30, so only a few days remain.

More details and information about Guitars for Girls can be seen in our earlier piece.