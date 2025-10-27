Guitar magic with Rick Faris: Horn guitar #1

Rick Faris, Shawn Horn, and Horn #1 – photo © Kylee Jones

At the children’s tent during the 2025 Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, The Horn Family, Edmond, OK bluegrass band, were entertaining about 100 children from local schools, when Shawn Horn began to talk about his guitar. For some time, Shawn’s children had been giving their Dad parts and pieces to custom build his ultimate guitar.

Shawn shared why the neck of his guitar had his name, Horn, inlaid on the headstock. A few seconds in one breath, Horn relayed that he had traveled to Kentucky to have Rick Faris build his very own guitar. This is where being at the right place at the right time begins. Strolling down the Cottonwood flat gravel road which turned into a dirt road, there underneath a canopy gathered in a circle of musicians were Rick Faris and Shawn Horn and his guitar.

Rick Faris, the outstanding bluegrass musician, has another chapter tucked away in his life’s repertoire. He has also established himself as a distinguished figure in the world of guitar making, renowned for his commitment to craftsmanship and innovative designs. With a rich background, Faris has cultivated a unique approach that blends traditional luthiery techniques with modern sensibilities. His guitars are not only instruments but also works of art, reflecting the passion and dedication that he pours into every creation. He also offers instruction for those interested in learning to build guitars.

With a unique blend of artistry and craftsmanship, Faris has spent decades perfecting the art of crafting guitars that musicians adore. From custom builds to vintage-inspired designs, his instruments echo both innovation and tradition.

Born into a family that appreciated music, when Rick Faris initially picked up a guitar a spark was ignited to fulfill a lifelong passion for stringed instruments. Growing up messing with old wooden furniture and picking bluegrass, he soon realized that part of his true calling lay in merging these two passions. Influences from legendary guitar makers and musicians shaped his vision, leading him to explore the intricate relationship between sound and craftsmanship.

After years of honing his skills, Rick finally took the plunge and established his workshop—a cozy haven for creativity and craftsmanship. Nestled in a convenient locale (far enough from distractions, but close enough for pizza delivery), his workshop has become a sanctuary where dreams are transformed into reality. With each corner lined with tools and woods, and walls adorned with inspirations, the workshop buzzes with the sweet sounds of ingenuity.

When it comes to his craft, Rick’s motto can be summed up in two words: “No shortcuts.” From the precise measurements to the final polish, each step is executed with meticulous care. He believes that the magic lies within the details, whether it’s selecting the right grain pattern or ensuring that every fret is perfectly aligned.

The Horn guitar was set into motion, simply from a phone call of interest to talk to Faris. Shawn headed to Kentucky, wood and parts tucked safely away. Horn, a retired firefighter, wanted the Maltese cross insignia inlaid on the fingerboard. Faris was happy to oblige as the duo designed the crosses of mother pearl. On the headstock of the guitar, was HORN, not Faris, as Rick likes for his students to name their own instrument. On the inside of the guitar, was a signature and the number “1.”

In an age of mass production, Rick remains firmly rooted in hand-built techniques, believing that there’s a soul in handmade guitars that machines simply can’t replicate. His skilled hands shape and carve each piece along with the student. Together they create unique instruments that resonate with character and individuality. Every strum tells a story, a testament to the painstaking process that goes into each one.

To create the perfect sound, Rick knows that the right materials are essential. With a discerning eye and a love for quality, he sources only the finest woods and materials, ensuring that his guitars not only sound incredible but look stunning too.

Rick Faris approaches wood selection like a fine chef selecting ingredients. He hunts for rare and beautiful woods, from the resonant depths of mahogany to the bright harmonics of spruce. Each type of wood is chosen not only for its aesthetic appeal but for its acoustic properties, allowing for a vibrant and rich sound that resonates with musicians worldwide.

While holding fast to handmade traditions, innovation is also at the heart of Rick’s methods. He combines time-tested techniques with modern science, exploring audio dynamics to enhance his designs. Whether it’s experimenting with bracing patterns or applying unique finishes, each guitar reflects his ongoing quest for excellence. Faris isn’t afraid to push boundaries, making sure that every guitar surprises players with its responsiveness and sound quality.

These designs have evolved considerably over time, and mirror his growth as an artist and his response to the changing landscape of music.

At the core of Rick’s designs is a philosophy that marries functionality with beauty. He believes that a guitar should be a joy to play, in terms of sound, aesthetics, and the art of technique. This philosophy leads him to create instruments that not only excel in performance but also serve as visual masterpieces that musicians are proud to showcase.

One of the most alluring aspects of Rick Faris guitars is the wide range of customization options available. Musicians can choose from a variety of woods, finishes, and even inlays. Want a striking abalone rosette? Done. Prefer a matte finish over gloss? No problem! Faris also offers personalized neck profiles and pickup configurations, allowing players to tailor their guitar to their exact specifications. It’s like having a bespoke suit, but for your music!

Rick Faris is more than just a guitar maker; he’s a cultural ambassador for luthiery. Through workshops and demonstrations, Faris promotes the art of guitar making as not only a craft but a vital part of the music community, encouraging musicians to appreciate the artistry behind each instrument, and that’s not even touching his talent as a bluegrass singer/songwriter with multiple IBMA titles.

Taking on the mantle of mentor with ease, Rick is nurturing the next generation of luthiers with grace and humor. By offering apprenticeships and sharing his wealth of knowledge through seminars, he’s shaping the future of guitar making, one aspiring luthier at a time. Many of his mentees now carry forward his philosophies, emphasizing the importance of meticulous craftsmanship and a deep respect for the music they help create.

Shawn Horn raves about his guitar, citing the impeccable sound quality and playability as reasons. “Playing a Faris is like finding an old friend—comfortable, reliable, and always ready to bring out your best,” says Shawn. Horn also noted the attention to detail and unique tonal qualities as a reason to own a Faris guitar. “It’s more than just a guitar; it’s a conversation starter.”

As Faris’s reputation grows, so will the value of his instruments, with some models becoming coveted items that collectors can’t resist adding to their troves. At this point, only 52 exist in total.

As we talked, Faris teased some exciting upcoming projects, including a limited edition line. Plus, he has collaborations in the works that promise to merge artistry and technology in ways that will leave guitar enthusiasts buzzing.

He envisions a future where guitar making is accessible to all, fostering a deep appreciation for craftsmanship within the music community. He’s advocating for educational programs that teach both the technical and artistic aspects of luthiery, ensuring that the craft continues to thrive. With a commitment to sustainability and quality, Rick Faris aims to redefine what it means to be a guitar maker in the modern age, one string at a time.

At the end of this interview, Faris picked up #1 Horn, and picked a few as all those around were mesmerized by the rhythmic sounds.

In conclusion, Rick Faris stands as a testament to the enduring art of guitar making, merging tradition with innovation to create instruments that resonate with musicians everywhere. His unwavering dedication to quality and craftsmanship has left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring both aspiring luthiers and seasoned players alike. As he continues to evolve and push the boundaries of his craft, the future looks bright for Rick Faris and the legacy of his exceptional guitars.

Find out more about Rick and Faris Guitars online.