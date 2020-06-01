Guardian introduces 600 series gig bags

Skip to content
Guardian Instrument Protection has a new line of hard-sided gig bags designed to offer guitarists much of the protection of a hard shell case, without the weight and inconvenience.
Their
600 series DuraGuard bags employ a rigid liner encased with foam to protect your guitar from both sides. The outer surface is stiffened with corrugated plastic, covered with a woven material, and the guitar is protected inside with an 18mm layer of dense foam. Two deep zippered pockets on the front allow the user to also carry printed music, strings, tuners, or other small accessories, and the bag comes with removable dual straps that attach to the back.
They may not be as safe as pricey road cases, but they are also sold for a fraction of the price, and are far easier to carry with you wherever you go. These days many professional touring artists are taking both a heavy road case and a gig bag out with them; the road case for travel in a bus or plane, and a bag to convey your instrument around a festival or fairground.
The 600 series bags are available to fit standard dreadnaught guitars, 000 and 0 size guitars, electric guitars, and electric basses. They are available for $89.95 through a wide network of Guardian dealers, distributed through
The Music Link.
We inquired whether the company might begin to also make these bags for mandolin and banjo, and were told that no current plans for that are being discussed.
Further details and additional photos can be found
online, along with information about the complete Guardian line of musical instrument cases and bags.
