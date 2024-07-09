Growing Lonely from Appalachian Smoke

Mountain Fever Records’ latest single from western North Carolina’s Appalachian Smoke is a thoughtful song from mandolinist B.J. Taylor called Growing Lonely.

Taylor uses the season of reaping as the metaphor that informs this story of a man who has difficulty moving on from loss.

As he puts it…

“The time of harvest in the fall triggers a heap of senses in one’s mind that can uproot so many memories.

Growing Lonely is a song that is written about a seasoned farmer that finds himself harvesting the same results emotionally despite his attempt to sow new seed.”

Driven initially by Taylor’s octave mandolin, it’s soon joined by the banjo of Mikel Laws, and Kenneth Rymer on reso-guitar, before the full band comes in. Jamie Mason is on guitar with Tim Williams on bass.

The Smoke turns in an interesting arrangement which, absent a mandolin chop, carries a very different rhythm, served well by Laws’ perfectly subdued banjo, providing the eighth note pulse without calling attention from the lyrics.

Nicely done all. Check it out…

Growing Lonely is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.