Grey Fox 2022 – Friday photos

Crying Uncle at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival – photo © Tara Linhardt

On to day two at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, which Tara Linhardt captured for us as both photos and videos.

Tomorrow we’ll have her images from Saturday at the 2022 event.

Thanks Tara!

  • Ronnie McCoury with the Travelin' McCourys at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Traveling McCourys at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jason Carter with the Travelin' McCourys at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alan Bartram with the Travelin' McCourys at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Young festivarian enjoying an ice cream break at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Attentive young fan at the Family Stage with Astrograss at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Will Tuman cycling around the festival selling organic, vegan popsicles at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Creekside Stage Friday stage schedule being posted at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tara Nevins of Donna the Buffalo at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tara Nevins of Donna the Buffalo at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Serene Greene at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Serene Greene at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • New mandolin players coming along nicely at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Music for morning yoga class with Lucy Weberling at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Morning yoga class with Lucy Weberling at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jerry Douglas joins Mike Compton and Joe Newberry at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Micheal Cleveland & Flamekeeper warming up backstage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lisa Houston singing with Dry Branch Fire Squad on High Meadow Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • John Gooding of Crying Uncle at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Newberry at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jam session in the green room backstage (fiddle player obscured, Jake Joliff, Bryan Sutton, and Chris Douglas) at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Grey Fox photographer capturing Gangstagrass on Catskill Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gangstagrass at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gangstagrass at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Family Stage fun with Astrograss at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Family Stage fun with Astrograss at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dust Bowl Revival at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dust Bowl Revival at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dust Bowl Revival at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dan Whitener and Dolio of GangstaGrass at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Crying Uncle Band on the Creekside Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Campers in the shade in their campsite in the woods at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Balsam Range having fun at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Balsam Range having fun at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Astrograss on the Family Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • A Grey Fox campsite at leisure at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

Travelin McCourys

Crying Uncle

Joe Newberry & Mike Compton, with special guest Jerry Douglas

