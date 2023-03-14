Grey Eagle from Mighty Poplar

We know what all you traditional grassers thought when the news about the latest bluegrass supergroup, Mighty Poplar was announced. Yeah, they’re all high level pickers on the more progressive side, but can they cut the grass?

In short… yes. Yes they can.

The latest single from the band’s upcoming, self-titled album on Free Dirt Records is a barnburner of the famous fiddle tune, Grey Eagle, played by Alex Hargreaves of the Billy Strings band. Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers follows on banjo, then Andrew Martin on mandolin from Watchhouse, and Chris Eldridge of Punch Brothers on guitar. Greg Garrison holds down the bass.

It’s a powerful performance recalling Alex’s days on the fiddle convention and contest circuit as a youngster.

Check it out…

This special project group was formed as these guys all know each other from playing shows together, especially when Watchhouse was out opening for Punch Brothers last year. Their album is due on March 31, with pre-orders enabled online, and a month of tour dates coming up in May.

Also recently released as a single is a Mighty Poplar version of A Distant Land To Roam, from Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard. Andrew sings the lead on this old timey song, with support from the rest of the guys.

So far, all the tour dates are in Colorado and on the west coast. Be sure to catch this band of super pickers if they come your way.