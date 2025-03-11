Greg Corbett Memorial Youth Banjo Award at Seagrove Fiddlers

Greg Corbett, former member of the Country Gentlmen

A new honor will be handed out this weekend at the 70th annual Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention in Seagrove, NC. The Greg Corbett Memorial Youth Banjo Award will be presented to the most outstanding young banjoist (16 and under) by the Corbett family in memory of Greg, who played banjo professionally with Charlie Waller & the Country Gentlemen. He got his start as a child playing on the stage for the first time at the Seagrove convention. He passed away unexpectedly in 2014 at age 41.

Seagrove Fiddlers’ will be held this Saturday, March 15, at Seagrove Elementary School, beginning with youth competition at 6:00 p.m. Registration starts at 5:00 and runs until 6:45 p.m.

There are several upgrades to this year’s event. Cash prizes have increased to $2,500, plus ribbons will be awarded to winners with youth entries mirroring adult categories. A unique category to this competition is harmony blend singing, recognizing when two or more vocalists harmonize.

The 7th Aanual Alan Perdue Memorial Award will once again be presented to someone who has made significant contributions to the promotion of bluegrass music in the region. There will also be a cake auction during intermission. Maxton Byrd and his committee are working hard to make this the biggest and best event yet!

The judges are all veteran musicians. Kevin Richardson and Racy Maness welcome Nathan Aldridge as the newest member on the panel. Aldridge works as fiddler with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, plus he is performing this summer with the Dan Tyminski Band.

“I look forward to hearing local talent and hope everyone plays their best. I’m looking forward to picking some myself,” Aldridge stated.

Big T Lassiter will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, 6-12; cash only. Proceeds will benefit the Southwestern Randolph Choral Booster Club who will be serving concessions during the event. Seagrove Elementary is located at 528 Old Plank Road, Seagrove, NC.