Greg Blake to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records has announced the signing of soulful bluegrass vocalist Greg Blake to the label. For many years, Blake was the lead singer with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, where he developed a strong and loyal following based on his passionate delivery and smooth singing style.
Also known as a guitarist and a strong songwriter, Greg says that he feels privileged to work with Turnberry, and owner Keith Barnacastle.
“I’m really honored and humbled to be invited to join the Turnberry team.
I really like what Keith has done with the
Bluegrass Standard, and I’m excited to be on the ground floor with him and my good friend Jeff Brown in building a record label that will be influential in the bluegrass and roots music community at this present time, and for years to come.”
Blake has committed to record two new projects with Turnberry, each with its own focus, but both staying within the contemporary bluegrass orbit.
“The first will be all-new originals, mostly written or co-written by me, or at the least, never recorded before. The other project will feature my new Midwest-based band out of Kansas City, Greg Blake and Hometown.
The solo project will be a mixture of traditional and contemporary bluegrass and traditional country music, whereas the Hometown CD will be straight-ahead, traditional bluegrass.”
No dates have been announced for when we might expect to hear some of Greg’s new music, but we will certainly be watching out for that.
You can find out more about Blake and Hometown
online.
